RUSSELL, Mass. (WWLP) – Police are investigating a rollover crash that occurred on Huntington Road in Russell Thursday night.

The Russell Police department said officers were called to a single-car rollover crash on Route 20, between the old VFW and the emergency traffic pull-off.

Photo: Russell Police Department

The driver of the vehicle suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The rollover crash caused the road to close for some time but has since reopened.