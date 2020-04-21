Police investigating rollover crash on South Main St. in Palmer

Watch Live
Photo: Palmer Police Department

PALMER, Mass. (WWLP) – Two people were taken to the hospital after a rollover car crash early Tuesday morning in Palmer.

According to the Palmer Police Department, around 12:30 a.m., multiple police and emergency services were called to the area of South Main Street where they found a pickup truck that struck two parked cars on the highway.

Officers said a man from Monson, who was the driver, and a woman from Ludlow, who was the passenger, were taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

The Palmer Police Department is investigating the crash with charges pending.

Photo: Palmer Police Department

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

