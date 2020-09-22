Police investigating rollover crash with serious injuries on I-91 in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Police are investigating a serious single-vehicle rollover crash that occurred on I-91 North in Holyoke Tuesday afternoon.

Holyoke Fire Department Captain Kevin Cavagnac said State Police troopers reported the rollover crash with a trapped occupant on I-91 northbound near Exit 17B at 3 p.m.

The vehicle was on its roof, with the driver inside injured but alert, Capt. Cavagnac said.

Photo: Holyoke Fire Department

Photo: Holyoke Fire Department

Crews had to use hydraulic tools in order to free the driver, who was taken to an area hospital by ambulance with possible serious injuries.

Police say only one vehicle was involved in the crash.

State Police are investigating the cause.