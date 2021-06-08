Police investigating serious crash on I-391 in Chicopee

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Police are investigating a serious multi-vehicle crash that occurred on I-391 in Chicopee Tuesday evening.

According to Massachusetts State Police, the crash occurred after 7:30 p.m. on the southbound lane of I-391 near Exit 3 in Chicopee. Chicopee Police, fire, and troopers are currently on-site investigating.

Drivers should expect delays with lane closures near Exit 3, police said.

Injuries and the number of vehicles involved are currently unknown at this time.

22News has a crew on the way. We’ll bring you the latest when we learn more.