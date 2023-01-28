HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Hampden District Attorney’s Office has confirmed that one person is dead Saturday night after a shooting inside the Holyoke Mall.

Hampden District Attorney Spokesperson Jim Leydon told 22News officers were called to the mall just before 7 p.m. Saturday for a report of shots fired. When they arrived, officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound and a suspect was immediately taken into custody.

When our 22News crew got to the mall, we could see dozens of Holyoke and State police cruisers surrounding the mall.

In a post to his Facebook page Saturday night, Garcia released the following statement:

The Holyoke Police Department has responded to the Holyoke Mall for the report of a shooting. At this time the shooter is in custody one person has been injured. The area is secure, state police detective unit also responding. This is an open investigation. We will be sure to share more. Holyoke Mayor Joshua Garcia

The Hampden District Attorney’s office said there is currently no threat to the public. The names of the victim nor the suspect have been released at this time.

