CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Police were called to the Exchange Street area for shots fired Tuesday evening.

According to Chicopee Police officer Mike Wilk, a caller reported the shots fired just before 5 p.m. One shot was reportedly fired but no gunshot victim was found, Wilk said.

Officers are in the Chicopee Center area investigating.

22News will bring you updates as more details develop.