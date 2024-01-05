LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Last week, Longmeadow Superintendent Martin O’Shea notified his school system that a swastika was found inside the high school.

Families in Longmeadow were delivered what O’Shea called disturbing and disheartening news in an email sent last Wednesday. A symbol of hate speech, specifically a swastika, was found drawn onto a classroom whiteboard in the high school.

O’Shea communicated in his email the school’s ongoing work to helping those affected and how they’ll work to limit similar occurrences in the future by educating their students, stating, “It is important for us to reiterate the District’s steadfast commitment to fostering an environment that is free from prejudice and intolerance.”

The school says the swastika was both small and faint, but the Jewish Federation told 22News that the ripple effect from something like this isn’t small. According to the Anti Defamation League, there has been an over 300 percent increase in anti-Semitic incidents since October 7th. This incident took place in one of western Massachusetts’ most vibrant Jewish communities.

Nora Gorenstein is both a mother of students in the Longmeadow school system and the CEO of the Jewish Federation. She told 22News there’s a lot of work that needs to be done, “When something like this happens, it reminds us that the work is never over. That we need to continue to promote tolerance of people of all faiths, of all ethnicities, of all cultural backgrounds.”

The Longmeadow Police Department and High School administrators are now investigating the matter.