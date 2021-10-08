Police: Investigation into alleged sexual assault of Holyoke High School student ongoing

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – An inappropriate incident involving two Holyoke High School students continues to be investigated by the Holyoke Police Department.

On Monday, the school officials confirmed with 22News they were investigating the alleged sexual assault of a student at the high school. On Friday, Capt. Matthew Moriarty said all interested parties, including adults and family, had been contacted by the department.

“Electronic evidence has been turned over to the Massachusetts State Police laboratory; our investigators are awaiting their findings,” Capt. Moriarty added.

Holyoke High School officials told 22News they contacted authorities immediately after being notified about the alleged sexual assault. They have also fully cooperated with the investigation, police said.

It is unclear if this alleged sexual assault is connected to an investigation announced on Friday into a report of inappropriate conduct made by three girls at the high school against a paraprofessional. That staff member has since been suspended pending the investigation.

High school students also walked out of class on Friday in protest of the sexual assault allegations.

22News is continuing coverage on the investigations. We’ll bring you the latest when we learn more.