SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Troopers assigned to the Massachusetts State Police Gaming Enforcement Unit were involved in an incident with a suspect in the area of Union and Main Streets Saturday morning.

According to Massachusetts State Police Spokesperson Dave Procopio, at approximately 2:30 a.m. on Saturday, Troopers that were assigned to the Massachusetts State Police Gaming Enforcement Unit were involved in an incident with a suspect on Union and Main Street. As a result of that incident, a police-involved shooting occurred.

22News is at the incident and could see four State Police cruisers and caution tape blocking off CVS and other businesses. Main Street is also closed from Union Street to Hubbard Avenue due to the incident.

The investigation into the incident is being led by the Hampden District Attorney, and 22News will continue to update the story as soon as more information becomes available.