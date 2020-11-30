Police Log: 7 arrested in Wilbraham during November

WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – The police department released information on several recent arrests in the Town of Wilbraham including two shoplifting incidents.

1. November 8 at 4:01 p.m. 52-year-old Philip Burnett of Springfield was arrested at Home Depot for attempting to remove $528.00 of merchandise from the store. Burnett is charged with Shoplifting by asportation.

2. November 9 at 6:47 p.m. 29-year-old Hector Lopez of Three Rivers was stopped after an officer observed a motorcycle driving at a high rate of speed on Boston Rd between Friendly’s and Home Depot. Lopez was arrested for unlicensed operation, negligent operation of a motor vehicle & speeding.

3. November 10 at 7:33 a.m. police responded to a residence where a un-welcomed male party was destroying property. A man was arrested for A&B on a family/household member.

4. November 14 at 3:49 a.m. 21-year-old Darrin Ross of South Windsor, Connecticut was charged with OUI Liquor 2nd offense, Unregistered MV, and number plate violation to conceal ID. The Wilbraham Police Department responded the area of 1200 Stony Hill Rd regarding a suspicious vehicle. Officers observed a vehicle leaking fluids with moderate damage. The driver was identified as Darrin Ross. The police were unable to determine where the crash occurred.

5. November 14, police responded to Boston Rd and Cottage St for a serious motor vehicle crash. After an investigation, the driver, 32-year-old Michael Nieves of Springfield was arrested on Warrants (2) , operate with Suspended license (subsq), Suspended registration, negligent operation, speeding, marked lanes, & no inspection sticker

6. November 17 at 8:33 a.m. police arrested 41-year-old Dean Thomas Jr. at a residence on Ridge Road. Thomas was arrested on a warrant for Destruction of Property (two counts), B&E into a Building, & Attempt to Commit a Crime.

7. November 19 at 12:14 a.m., 67-year-old Michael Russell was arrested for shoplifting by asportation at Cumberland Farms on Boston Rd.