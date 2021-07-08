Police looking for 3 in connection to car break-ins

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — The Springfield Police Department is asking for the public to help identify three people in connection with various car break-ins.

According to police, the break-ins happened in the East Forest Park neighborhood near the East Longmeadow line around 3 a.m. on June 24.

The following pictures were provided by the Springfield Police Department

Credit: Springfield Police Department

Credit: Springfield Police Department

Credit: Springfield Police Department

Credit: Springfield Police Department

Credit: Springfield Police Department

Credit: Springfield Police Department

Credit: Springfield Police Department

If you have any information, please call the Springfield Detective Bureau at 413-787-6355 or submit a tip here.

Always lock your car doors at night and remove valuables from the vehicle.