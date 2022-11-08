SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a runaway teen.

Fifteen-year-old Malichi Kelly ran away from his Governor Street home on Thursday, November 3rd, and was reported missing on Tuesday, according to a Facebook post by the Springfield Police Department. He is diabetic and in need of insulin.

If you see him or know of his whereabouts, you are asked to call the Springfield Police Youth Aide Bureau at 413-787-6360 or the police non-emergency number 413-787-6300.