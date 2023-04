HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Holyoke Police Department is looking for the public’s help in locating a missing teen.

According to police, 17-year-old Alondra Roman-Franco was last seen on Sunday, April 16th in Holyoke. No further information was provided.

If you have seen Alondra or know of her whereabouts, you are asked to call Holyoke Police at 413-536-6431.