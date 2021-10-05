Police looking for missing 17-year-old Holyoke girl

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The South Hadley Police Department reported that 17-year-old Heisha Booker was reported missing.

Heisha was last seen on September 30th in Holyoke wearing grey Mickey Mouse leggings, black zip up sweatshirt with pink lettering on the left arm, and a faded yellow shirt underneath. She is being described as 5′ tall, weighing approximately 100 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Police are asking anyone with information to call the Holyoke Police at (413) 536-6431 or The Center for Missing and Exploited Children at (800) 843-5678.

