Police looking for missing Westfield man who might need medical help

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Police need your help locating a missing Westfield man who they believe might be in danger or in need of medical assistance.

Credit: Westfield Police Department

The Westfield Police Department is looking for Stephen Champiney who was last seen or heard from by his family on January 15. He is known to visit Norwalk, Connecticut, and most recent information indicates he could be in Chicopee or Holyoke, police said.

Champiney drives a gray 2015 Jeep Wrangler with Massachusetts registration 9MW458.

If you’ve seen Champiney or his Jeep, you are asked to call your local police department and report it, adding that he is missing and could be in danger.

You can also call the Westfield Police Department at (413) 562-5411.

If you have any other information that might help police locate Champiney, please contact Det. Rick Mazza at r.mazza@cityofwestfield.org or call 413-642-9390.

