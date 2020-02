CHICOPEE, Mass (WWLP) – The Chicopee Police Department is looking for the public’s help in locating a necklace that was lost at the Walmart on Memorial Drive on or around February 7.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told 22News, the necklace has a lot of sentimental value to the owner and they’re hoping someone has found it or seen it.

If you have found this necklace you are asked to return it to detectives.