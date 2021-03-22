Police looking for person who illegally dumped several dead farm animals in Brimfield

BRIMFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the person responsible for illegally dumping over a dozen dead farm animals on Monson Road in Brimfield.

The Brimfield Police Department said their investigation, so far, has determined that the illegal dumping occurred on two days; one black trash bag was dropped off sometime Sunday morning and an additional two were dropped off at the same location Monday around 1 p.m.

Inside the black trash bags, police say they found over 12 dead farm animals; one adult Silke Chicken, one Longhorn Chicken, one guinea hen, eight baby chickens, five pigeons, three roosters, one brown 2-month-old goat, and one goat with a black head and white body, (also roughly a month to 2-months-old).

Two chicken feed bags with one end cut open were also found inside the bags, each side had 3 diamond-shaped pieces cut out of them. There was a blue piece of bailing twine approximately 10 inches in length, police said.

Police also found a broken-up coconut inside the bags.

Anyone with information on the dead farm animals or the person who left them there is asked to reach out to the police department at (413) 245-7222.