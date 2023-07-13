SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing runaway teenage girl.

According to the Springfield Police Department, 16-year-old Alexa Vanasse ran away from her program on Maple Street Wednesday night. She is described as 5’9″ tall and was last seen wearing a black-hooded sweatshirt and checkered sweatpants.

Springfield Police Department

If you have seen her or know of her whereabouts you are asked to contact the Springfield Police Youth Aide Bureau at 413-787-6360 or the Springfield Police non-emergency line at 413-787-6300.