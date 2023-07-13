SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing runaway teenage girl.
According to the Springfield Police Department, 16-year-old Alexa Vanasse ran away from her program on Maple Street Wednesday night. She is described as 5’9″ tall and was last seen wearing a black-hooded sweatshirt and checkered sweatpants.
If you have seen her or know of her whereabouts you are asked to contact the Springfield Police Youth Aide Bureau at 413-787-6360 or the Springfield Police non-emergency line at 413-787-6300.