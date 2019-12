SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – Springfield Police are looking to identify a suspect and car involved in a hit and run crash that happened on October 27.

The video shows a red car backing into another car at the Sunoco on Pasco Road around 6:10 p.m.

Police say the person who looks at the damage is believed to be the driver.

If you have any information you are asked to call 413-787-6333.