Police looking for teenage girl missing from Springfield area

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Police are looking for a teenage girl who was reported missing from the Springfield area Wednesday morning.

Springfield Police Department spokesman Ryan Walsh said 14-year-old Aliza Santiago was reported missing as a runaway by family members. She was last seen at her home early in the morning and has not returned.

Photo: ReportIt

Walsh added that there was a possible location she might have been but a search by police turned up nothing.

If you’ve seen her or know her whereabouts, please contact the Springfield Police Department at (413) 787-6302.