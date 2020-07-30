Police looking for teenage girl missing from Springfield area

Hampden County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo: ReportIt

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Police are looking for a teenage girl who was reported missing from the Springfield area Wednesday morning. 

Springfield Police Department spokesman Ryan Walsh said 14-year-old Aliza Santiago was reported missing as a runaway by family members. She was last seen at her home early in the morning and has not returned. 

  • Photo: ReportIt
  • Photo: ReportIt

Walsh added that there was a possible location she might have been but a search by police turned up nothing. 

If you’ve seen her or know her whereabouts, please contact the Springfield Police Department at (413) 787-6302

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories

Donate Today