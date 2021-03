(West Springfield Police Department)

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The West Springfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect for breaking & entering and vandalism at the West Springfield High School Thursday.

According to West Springfield Police, at around 5:30 p.m. the suspect was last seen riding a skateboard on Amostown Road.

If you have any information you are asked to contact the West Springfield Police Department’s Detective Bureau at 413-263-3210 and may remain anonymous.