Police looking to identify man accused of stealing watches from Hannoush Jewelers at Holyoke Mall

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Holyoke Police Detectives are looking for the public’s help in identifying a man who allegedly stole watches from the Hannoush Jewelers at the Holyoke Mall on September 30.

According to Holyoke Police Lt. James Albert, the suspect entered Hannoush Jewelers at the Holyoke Mall on September 30 and asked to look at two watches valued at $15,000. When the clerk provided those watches, the suspect allegedly ran from the store without paying for the watches.

(Photo: Holyoke PD)

(Photo: Holyoke PD)

A black or dark colored SUV was believed to be involved in the incident.

If anyone has any information regarding this incident you are asked to contact the Criminal Investigations Bureau at the Holyoke Police Department at 413-322-6940.