Police looking to identify package thief in West Springfield

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – West Springfield police are looking for the public’s help in identifying a man involved in a package theft Sunday.

According to the West Springfield Police Department, the suspect is being described as a Hispanic man wearing a black Hurley hoodie, red undershirt, and black pants. Security cameras captured the suspect involved in stealing a package on Park Street at around 10:30 a.m. Sunday.

(West Springfield Police Department)

(West Springfield Police Department)

If you have any information, you are asked to contact Detective Cady at 413-263-3210 ext.235, and can remain anonymous.