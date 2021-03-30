Police looking to identify package thief in West Springfield

(West Springfield Police Department)

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – West Springfield police are looking for the public’s help in identifying a man involved in a package theft Sunday.

According to the West Springfield Police Department, the suspect is being described as a Hispanic man wearing a black Hurley hoodie, red undershirt, and black pants. Security cameras captured the suspect involved in stealing a package on Park Street at around 10:30 a.m. Sunday.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact Detective Cady at 413-263-3210 ext.235, and can remain anonymous.

