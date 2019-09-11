Police looking to identify suspect who allegedly broke into cars in Westfield

WESTFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – The Westfield Police Department is looking to identify an alleged theft suspect who broke into cars and stole items on the north side of Westfield in August.

According to the Westfield Detective Bureau, between August 8 and 9 during overnight hours, the suspect pictured above broke into two vehicles and stole items.

Anyone with any information, on the incidents and/or the individual pictured above, is asked to call Detective Mazza at 413-642-9390 or r.mazza@cityofwestfield.org.