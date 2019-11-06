Police looking to identify two credit card fraud suspects in West Springfield

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – The West Springfield Police Department is looking to identify two men who allegedly made fraudulent credit card transactions on Saturday.

According to the West Springfield Police Department, the man pictured above in the blue shirt is known to have made fraudulent credit card transactions and went to the store with the second man pictured. The second suspect is also suspected to have made fraudulent credit card transactions and is wanted for questioning.

Police say the thefts happened on Saturday around 3:00 and 3:30 p.m.

If you can identify these men or have any information you are asked to call Detective Kennedy at 413-263-3210 ext. 229.