Police looking to speak with person who found bike at Bear Hole in West Springfield

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Police are looking to speak with the person who found a mountain bike possibly at Bear Hole in West Springfield that may have belonged to a missing Agawam man.

According to the West Springfield Police Department, the bike is identical to the report of a missing person in Agawam. Todd Polacco was last seen and heard from family towards the end of April or beginning of May. Polacco often rode a 2016 “Giant Stance” mountain bike throughout western Massachusetts and frequented local hiking and fishing areas including Bear Hole in West Springfield.

The mountain bike picture was shared by the West Springfield police that is identical to the one Polacco owned, but with Continental tires. The bike was found by a passerby, possibly in Bear Hole, who then contacted the Colorado Ski/Bike Shop regarding the bike, however no information was gathered regarding that person.

Police believe the person may have information crucial to the investigation and Polacco’s last known location.

If you have any information on the suspected person, the bike, or of Polacco’s whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Agawam Police Department’s Detective Bureau at 413-786-4767 or West Springfield Department’s Detective Bureau at 413-263-3210.