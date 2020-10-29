Police: Man arrested for possession of illegal firearm in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Police arrested a Springfield man after allegedly seizing an illegal loaded firearm near the Six Corners rotary in Springfield Wednesday night.

The Springfield Police Department said officers had information that 21-year-old Zayanyah Dickson was in possession of a firearm with a laser attached.

Photo: Springfield Police Department

Around 8 p.m. Wednesday, detectives went looking for Dickson at his home on Bloomfield Street but located him as a passenger inside a vehicle instead.

The officers conducted a traffic stop and were able to locate a loaded semi-automatic firearm that had 22 rounds of ammunition, police said.

The firearm is “capable of holding 30 rounds of ammunition with a green laser attachment” and was located in Dickson’s fanny pack, the department added.

Detectives also detained the driver of the vehicle Dickson was in but released him after their investigation. Dickson is facing the following charges: