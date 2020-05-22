1  of  2
Police: Man passes away after minor crash in Monson

Hampden County

MONSON, Mass. (WWLP) – A man involved in a minor car crash on Woodhill Road in Monson Thursday did not survive, according to police.

Monson Police Sgt. Adam Szymanski said officers were called to Woodhill Road between T Peck Road and Cote Road around 1:20 p.m.

Police believe the 68-year-old man involved in the minor crash suffered a medical event while driving, causing him to crash the vehicle.

He was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead, Sgt. Szymanski said.

Drivers were asked to seek alternate routes while police investigated the crash. The road reopened several hours later.

