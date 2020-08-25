Police: Man stole purse at Price Rite in West Springfield

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Police need your help identifying a suspect in connection with larceny of a purse at Price Rite in West Springfield on Sunday afternoon.

The West Springfield Police Department said the incident occurred at around 4:30 p.m. in Price Rite. Witnesses told police the man is a regular customer and found the purse in the store and left immediately after.

Anyone with information on his identity is asked to call Detective Cady at (413) 263-3210 ext. 235 and refer to case number 20-14657-OF, you may also remain anonymous.