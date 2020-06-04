Police: Man taken to hospital with gunshot wound after ShotSpotter activates in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A man was privately taken to an area hospital after police responded to a ShotSpotter activation on McKnight Street in Springfield Wednesday night.

The Springfield Police Department said the ShotSpotter alerted officers around 6:50 p.m.

Shortly after, a man suffering from a gunshot wound was dropped off in a private vehicle at Baystate Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

According to Springfield Police, this incident is not connected the protest currently taking place in the city.

The police department’s Detective Bureau is investigating.

