SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Detectives are investigating after a man walked into Mercy Medical Center with a gunshot wound late Thursday afternoon.

Springfield Police Department spokesman Ryan Walsh said officers initially responded to the 400 block of Dwight Street for a ShotSpotter activation around 4:15 p.m.

Walsh said a short time after, the man arrived at Mercy with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

The department’s detective bureau is investigating the shooting.