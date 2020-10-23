Police: Man with gunshot wound walked into Springfield hospital

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A man who arrived at an area hospital with a gunshot wound following reports of shots fired in Springfield is expected to be survive, according to police.

The Springfield Police Department said officers were called to Florence Street in Springfield around 5:30 p.m. for the shots fired report. No shooting victim was located.

Shortly after, police say a man walked into Baystate Medical Center with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

The Springfield Police Department’s Detective Bureau is investigating the shooting.