Police: Moose killed in car accident, not illegal hunting in Ludlow

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Environmental police have received more information on a moose that was found dead in the Facing Rock Wildlife Management Area of Ludlow last Friday.

According to the department, after receiving information from the general public it was determined that the moose was not illegally shot and poached but was killed in a motor vehicle accident. No one was injured in the accident.

Environmental police are reminding drivers to be alert for moose crossing the street, especially at night. Moose will not stop for oncoming traffic and they can cause extreme damage to a vehicle. Due to their height, the legs of moose get hit by cars and the body will go through windshields, resulting in serious injuries for those inside.

Drivers are also remind to report of vehicle-moose accidents by calling 911 and to also report it to the Massachusetts Environmental Police at 1-800-632-8075.