Police: Mother charged after leaving kids in hot car at Springfield Walmart parking lot

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A stern warning Friday night from police on the penalties for leaving children in hot vehicles during the summer months.

A woman has been charged with two counts of reckless endangerment of a child after leaving her children in a hot car while shopping at Walmart in Springfield last night.

Police say it was 89 degrees and the two young children were found in the vehicle with the window only cracked. According to Police spokesman Ryan Walsh, any other similar cases will be arrestable.

Some startling statistics from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration; 52 hot car deaths were reported in 2019 and a record 53 in 2018.

We saw our first heatstroke-related death of 2020 this past April. NHTSA says a child’s body temperature can rise three to five times faster than an adult’s.

They also state that the temperature inside a car can reach 110 degrees, even when the outside temperature is as low as 57 degrees.