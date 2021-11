SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — Police are asking the public for help finding a missing person.

According to a Chicopee Police Department Facebook post, local officials are trying to late Gary Bedler who is missing out of Springfield. Mr. Bedler’s family believes he may be in Chicopee.

If you see Gary Belder or have any information please contact the Chicopee Police Department at 413-594-1700 or the Springfield Police Department at 413-787-6300.