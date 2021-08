CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) — Police are asking for help from the public to identify a person involved in an armed robbery.

According to the Chicopee Police Department, the armed robbery took place on August 13 at the Stop & Run, located at 1057 Montgomery Street.

The following images are from the Chicopee Police Department’s Facebook Page:

Chicopee Police Department

Anyone with information Is asked to call the Chicopee Police Detective Bureau at 413-594-1740.