SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Police are advising the community that there will be outdoor training at the Police Academy on East Street beginning Tuesday.

According to the Springfield Police, training will be held Tuesday through Thursday from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. The training will include flashing lights activated on cruisers throughout the evening. Neighbors located near Paul J. Fenton Public Safety Complex located at 50 East Street on the Springfield, Chicopee line should not be concerned during those hours.

To be eligible to become a Springfield Police Officer, a the following qualifications must be met:

Must be at least 21 years of age on date of exam

Must be a citizen of the United States

Must have a High School Diploma, GED, or Equivalency Certificate approved by Mass Department of Education

Must have no felony convictions and be of good moral character

Must have a valid Massachusetts Driver’s license

Must be able to pass a Physical Ability Test (PAT) Human Resources Department (HRD) medical exam required

According to the Springfield Police website, there are about 500 sworn officers that serve the city across 33 square miles. They are the most diverse department in Massachusetts with 51% being Hispanic, Black or Asian.