Police Officer helps put out house fire in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) The Springfield Fire Department put out a house fire on Farnsworth Street Wednesday afternoon.

Springfield Fire Department Arson and Bomb Squad Commander Brian Tetreault told 22News, firefighters were called to 45 Farnsworth Street where they found the back of the home and part of the deck on fire.

The fire was put out quickly and no one was injured.

Tetreault said a Springfield Police Officer working a road detail in the area noticed smoke coming from the rear of the home, alerted the resident and was able to control the fire with a garden hose until the fire department arrived.

The Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad determined the cause of the fire to be improper disposal of smoking materials.