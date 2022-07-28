WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Law enforcement officers who have been killed in the line of duty were honored Thursday night in Westfield.

The event featured a celebration of life for Westfield police officer Jose Torres at the annual “Ride to Remember” fundraiser at Skyline Beer Company. Officer Torres was killed in the line of duty in 2012 after being struck by a pickup truck while working a traffic detail.

The fundraiser brings awareness to fallen police officers and firefighters across Massachusetts who have been killed while on the job.

John Delaney the Director of Ride to Remember told 22News, “10 years ago we started a ride and an idea. It has grown every year since then. We started with 120 riders the first year, it is now at 500 riders.”

The fundraiser also helps to fund memorials for fallen first responders and Christina’s House, a shelter for homeless women and children in Springfield. The late Springfield officer Kevin Ambrose was also remembered at the event.