Police on the lookout for drunk drivers as summer nears

Hampden County

by: Hector Molina

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Memorial Day marked the unofficial start of summer, and state and local police are on the lookout for drunk drivers during the summer.

Chicopee Police officer Mike Wilk told 22News his department only dealt with two incidents where drivers were operating under the influence during the holiday weekend.

Wilk recommends rideshare options to prevent drinking and driving.

“If you plan on going out and partaking in parties, use ride shares, use friend’s rides. Don’t get behind the wheel, not worth your career, not worth your life or your friend’s life. There’s too many avenues to get you home safely,” said Wilk.

Wilk said Chicopee Police respond to the most OUI incidents during Super Bowl Sunday and the night before Thanksgiving.

