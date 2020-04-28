Police: Person taken to hospital after car crashed into tree and telephone pole

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – A section of Center Street in Ludlow has reopened after a motor vehicle crash sent one person to the hospital early Tuesday evening.

Sergeant Brian Shameklis of the Ludlow Police Department said officers received several 911 calls reporting a single car crash at 1071 Center Street shortly after 5:30 p.m.

The car had crashed into a tree and then into a telephone pole. One person was taken to Baystate Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

The intersection of Center Street was closed at Miller to Center and Moore streets due to the crash.

The road reopened shortly after 6:30 p.m.