1  of  2
Breaking News
80 deaths at Soldiers’ Home nearly a month after report of Covid-19 outbreak at facility Coronavirus in Massachusetts: 3,153 deaths, 58,302 COVID-19 cases total

Police: Person taken to hospital after car crashed into tree and telephone pole

Hampden County

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Ludlow Police Car_191513

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – A section of Center Street in Ludlow has reopened after a motor vehicle crash sent one person to the hospital early Tuesday evening.

Sergeant Brian Shameklis of the Ludlow Police Department said officers received several 911 calls reporting a single car crash at 1071 Center Street shortly after 5:30 p.m.

The car had crashed into a tree and then into a telephone pole. One person was taken to Baystate Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

The intersection of Center Street was closed at Miller to Center and Moore streets due to the crash.

The road reopened shortly after 6:30 p.m.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories

22News Traffic Trackers

Donate Today