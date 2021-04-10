Police presence on Chicopee Street

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Chicopee Police searched the back yard of a house right next door to the 22News broadcast center.

Our 22News crew saw multiple officers and cruisers outside this house on Chicopee Street around 11:30 this morning. We also saw an officer with a police dog searching the yard.

Chicopee Police Detective Donna Liszka told 22News, officers had attempted to pull over a mo-ped that was reported stolen. The person driving the mo-ped ran into the woods, which is why police were searching in that area. No arrests were made.