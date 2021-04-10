Police presence on Chicopee Street

Hampden County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Chicopee Police searched the back yard of a house right next door to the 22News broadcast center.

Our 22News crew saw multiple officers and cruisers outside this house on Chicopee Street around 11:30 this morning. We also saw an officer with a police dog searching the yard.

Chicopee Police Detective Donna Liszka told 22News, officers had attempted to pull over a mo-ped that was reported stolen. The person driving the mo-ped ran into the woods, which is why police were searching in that area. No arrests were made.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

Trending Stories

Donate Today