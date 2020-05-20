1  of  2
Police recover body from Chicopee River

(Photo: Springfield FD)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Police have recovered a body from the Chicopee River in the Indian Orchard section of Springfield Wednesday afternoon.

Springfield Fire Commissioner B.J. Calvi told 22News, the body was recovered from the water near the dam off of 34 Front Street around 2 p.m. He did not say if it was a man or a woman.

Springfield Police spokesman Ryan Walsh said it’s an unattended death investigation and the medical examiner will determine the cause of death.

This story is developing and 22News will continue to update this story as soon as more information becomes available.

