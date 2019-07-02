Police: Drinking and boating don’t mix

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s okay to have a beer on a boat, as long as you’re a passenger. The best way to stay safe is to have a designated driver.

It is illegal to operate a boat under the influence of alcohol. It’s not illegal to have drinks on the boat, but your driver must be sober.

If not, you could face a field sobriety test by local police. And if you fail, you could be arrested for putting lives at risk.

Mike Wilk of the Chicopee Police told 22News, “first and foremost, our biggest concern is safety. There’s going to be a lot of people out, great weather. If you’re intoxicated on a boat, it’s just like being in a car. We don’t want anybody to crash, we don’t want anybody to get hurt.”

Wilk told 22News that Chicopee Police will be out patrolling the rivers. So you will want to make sure you get that designated driver, just as you would if you were going out for a night on the town.

You can still have fun and enjoy alcohol responsibly, as long as you’re not the one behind the wheel.