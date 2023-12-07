SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a man who hasn’t been seen since October.

On November 14th, the Springfield Police requested help locating, 34-year-old Hector Davila who hadn’t been seen for about a month. The police have reshared his information on Wednesday in hopes of generating some tips of his location.

Hector is approximately 5’4″ in height and weighs 100 pounds. He typically frequents the area of Union Street and East Columbus Avenue in Springfield. He may also be in the Chicopee, Bridgeport, Connecticut or Norwalk, Connecticut areas.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you are asked to call Springfield Police at 413-787-6300.