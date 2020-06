MONSON, Mass. (WWLP) – Several residents in Monson are currently without water, according to police.

The Monson Police Department said they have received a number of complaints from town residents saying they have no water. Police did not specify which area in town has been affected.

The Monson Water Department has been notified and is investigating the issue.

No word on when water will be restored or the cause.

22News will follow this story and bring you updates when we learn more.