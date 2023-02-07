WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts State Police are searching along the Westfield River on Tuesday for a man who they say ran away from police during a traffic stop.

According to Massachusetts State Police Spokesperson Dave Procopio, the State Police Special Emergency Response Team and K-9 Unit are searching for Yoniel Monsanto Wednesday morning along the Westfield River. The Westfield Police are assisting the State Police search and rescue unit off Union Street beginning at 9 a.m.

Photo of Yoniel Monsanto Courtesy: Luis Carmona







Procopio told 22News that Monsanto ran from a State Police motor vehicle stop at around 12 a.m. on Saturday in temperatures below zero. He was running in the woods along the river and has not been seen since.

22News is following this story and will update you as soon as additional information is released.