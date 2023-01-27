HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Students and staff at Holyoke Middle School and Peck School were told to shelter in place Friday morning after a report of a student possibly bringing a weapon to school.

Holyoke Public Schools Director of Communications Jennie Oesterreicher told 22News Holyoke Police were called to search the student’s bag, lockers and classroom but found no evidence of a weapon.

“Students and staff are to be commended for doing everything right this morning,” said Superintendent Anthony Soto. “Holyoke Middle School students reported their concerns to staff, who immediately notified school administrators. Administrators then immediately called for a shelter in place and contacted Holyoke Police.”

The shelter in place was announced at Holyoke Middle School around 10:34 a.m. and lifted by 11:03 a.m. Peck School lifted their shelter in place by 10:55 a.m. The search was conducted in the middle school but both schools share a building. During a shelter in place, classes and learning continue but only public safety officials are allowed to enter or exit the school until it is lifted.