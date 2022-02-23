SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Fire Department is currently searching the Connecticut River for a possible person in the water.

The fire department currently has a boat in the water, and they are concentrating their search near the train bridge that is in between the north side of the Memorial Bridge.

There are police and flashing lights throughout this area as well as an ambulance.

This all began right around 7:15 a.m. Wednesday. At this time no information has been released as to what exactly they are searching the Connecticut River for.

For anyone who drives on the Memorial Bridge for their morning commute, one lane is closed going west at this time.

22News will continue to update this story with more information as soon as it becomes available.