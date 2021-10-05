Police searching for domestic violence suspect near Muller Bridge in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Law enforcement agencies, including the Massachusetts State Police Airwing, are searching for a suspect near the Muller Bridge in Holyoke Tuesday night.

Captain Moriarty of the Holyoke Police Department told 22News officers are “searching for a domestic violence suspect” in the area. At least 10 police cruisers are searching the area for the suspect, whose identity hasn’t been released.





The search continues to be active as of 9 p.m. Tuesday night.

22News is continuing coverage and will bring you the latest on this developing news when we learn more.